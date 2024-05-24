Belal Muhammad vows to finish Leon Edwards so UFC won't have to promote him anymore - "I'm gonna do everyone a favor"

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards lacks confidence, labeling the Brit "awkward" and "weird." The next 170-pound title challenger is convinced that he'd be doing the UFC a favor by beating Edwards in their upcoming fight so that the promotion won't have to deal with 'Rocky' as a champion anymore.

Muhammad is set to face Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 304 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Speaking to MMA Junkie about the upcoming bout, the 35-year-old said:

"The UFC [is] trying to hype up a guy, that doesn't hype up himself, right? Nobody hears about Leon. Leon doesn't talk. He comes on a podcast once every three months and he like whispers, nobody can understand what he is saying. He looks stupid. He doesn't have confidence, he is awkward, he is weird. I'm gonna to do everyone a favor on July 27th. After I beat him we are going to be done. We won't have to hear about him no more. The UFC doesn't have to promote him no more because he is not going to be a champion."

Catch Belal Muhammad's comments on Leon Edwards below (2:30):

Edwards is the No.3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten run. Muhammad is also on a dream run and hasn't been bested in his last ten outings.

When the pair met for the first time at UFC Fight Night 187, 'Rocky' was ahead on the scorecard until an accidental eye poke he inflicted on the American forced the fight to be ruled a no contest.

Leon Edwards says Belal Muhammad "deserves an a** whooping"

Leon Edwards is looking forward to finishing Belal Muhammad UFC 304. 'Remember the Name' has been slamming the champion every chance he gets in the lead-up to the fight, and 'Rocky' is aiming for payback on July 27.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, the 32-year-old claimed he is targeting a finish:

"I need a finish. I feel like anything short of a finish is not good enough. All the sh*t this guy talks on social media Ariel, the f*****g tweets, the T-shirts he has made, the f*****g memes he's made, he deserves an a** whooping... He is just too easily hit. He can improve all he wants, he is too easily hit."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments on Belal Muhammad below (23:50):