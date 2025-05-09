Belal Muhammad vows "greatest MMA performance" ever at UFC 315 with bold fight prediction

Belal Muhammad recently expressed excitement for his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. In addition, Muhammad promised to deliver a strong performance while offering a strong warning.

Muhammad will make his octagon return in a welterweight title defense against Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315, which will take place this weekend at at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

During the pre-fight press conference, Muhammad voiced optimism in his boxing prowess and vowed to defeat Della Maddalena as the Australian was skilled in that particular area.

''Man, I love this energy over here, man. I'm excited, right. I've been dying, I've been waiting for my first title defense and it's finally here. We're only a couple of days away and you're about to see the greatest MMA performance you've ever seen in your life. You're going to see the meaning of Canelo hands. Jack goes down at three, he gets knocked out.''

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (via MMA Fighting's X post):

Muhammad enters the title matchup with a six fight win streak and hasn't tasted defeat in his last 11 octagon appearances. In his last MMA outing at UFC 304, he captured the 170 pound belt from the then champion Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. Many praised him for his dominant all-round performance.

The reigning champion was then set to make his first title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, however, a foot injury forced him out of the contest. The two were expected to face each other at UFC 315, but Rakhmonov was replaced by Della Maddalena after suffering from a knee injury.

Sean Brady backs Belal Muhammad to prevail over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Sean Brady, who made a strong case for himself after submitting Leon Edwards at UFC London this year, extended his support for Belal Muhammad in his title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

In a recent episode of The BradyBagz Show podcast, Brady rallied for Muhammad's victory so that he could exact revenge. Notably, the American's only professional loss came against the reigning champion at UFC 280.

''For me, I want Belal to win. Of course, it is better for me if Belal wins. He's the only person who's beat me in my career. The better he does, the better it looks for me, and I could possibly get a title shot next.''

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (33:31):

