Belal Muhammad vs Leon Edwards: UFC record and rankings

Belal Muhammad will face his career's toughest challenge when he shares the Octagon with Leon Edwards on March 13, 2021.

Rocky's last fight was against Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over his Brazilian opponent. Since then, Edwards' fights have been booked and canceled on multiple occasions.

The 29-year-old was expected to take on Khamzat Chimaev on the aforementioned date, but the Swedish fighter was forced to pull out of the highly-anticipated clash.

On the other hand, Belal Muhammad has been in three UFC fights since Edwards locked horns with dos Anjos. He emerged victorious in all of them and has lost only once in his last nine fights.

Remember the Name boasts an overall record of 18-3 in his professional MMA career. Muhammad has won nine and lost three fights in the UFC.

Interestingly, Leon Edwards shares the same overall record as Muhammad. He is currently 18-3, winning 10 and losing two fights while competing in the UFC.

Where are Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards ranked in the UFC welterweight division?

Belal Muhammad's win over Lyman Good in June last year helped him cruise into the top 15 of the welterweight division rankings. He is presently the No.13 ranked UFC welterweight.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards sits comfortably on the third spot in the 170-pound division. Rocky's eight-fight win streak has made him one of the top contenders to have a crack at the welterweight championship.

In October 2020, Edwards was removed from the UFC rankings, possibly due to inactivity. He was later reinstated as the No.3 ranked welterweight.

"I don’t know. We were in negotiations, they took my rankings and then put them back. I don’t know, it is a weird thing. I don’t know," Edwards told ESPN.

The grappling and striking accuracy of Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards is almost evenly-matched. Muhammad's grappling accuracy is 32 percent, while his striking accuracy is 42 percent.

Landing 463 significant strikes in 1,388 attempts, Edwards' striking accuracy is 48 percent, while his grappling accuracy is rated 31 percent.