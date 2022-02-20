"She's the biggest star over there" - Bellator CEO Scott Coker says they are still in talks with Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison is at a crossroads in her MMA career and there is clearly no shortage of options when it comes to where she will fight next. Thus far, there has been no official update on her next career move. However, Bellator CEO Scott Coker has stated that they are in conversation with the two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner and are trying to get her on board.

Speaking to the media at the Bellator 274 post-fight press conference, Coker said:

"I know Ali [Abdelaziz] very well. He is a tough manager and he's a hard negotiator. And I think she's the biggest star over there [in the PFL]. So of course, he is going to bring it to them, I'm sure. I'm sure they're going to have challenges in that relationship. We're trying to get a deal done. We are still in dialogue, but we will see what happens."

Furthermore, Coker had a conversation with Harrison when she attended the Bellator 271 event back in November 2021. At the time, the Bellator CEO expressed interest in the possibility of signing the two-time Olympic gold medalist and putting a deal together to have her fight Cris Cyborg and other female fighters in the promotion.

Harrison has also been in talks with UFC president Dana White. A move to the UFC would open doors to a number of intriguing bouts. She could potentially be matched up with 145-pound women's champion and former ATT teammate Amanda Nunes or 135-pound women's champion Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison on dealing with being the hottest free agent in MMA

Kayla Harrison is arguably the hottest free agent in the sport right now. While the 31-year-old is still weighing her career options, Harrison indicated that she finds the process quite boring.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Harrison revealed that she cannot wait to compete again:

"It's really boring to be honest. I just want a contract already. I just want to fight. I don't really want to talk about it anymore."

Kayla Harrison won gold medals in judo at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She ventured into the MMA world in June 2018 and has amassed a spotless 12-0 career record.

