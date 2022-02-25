Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi claims he can beat Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya

Gegard Mousasi is confident in his chances of beating Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya in a potential fight.

Adesanya and Whittaker recently faced off in a huge rematch at UFC 271, with the reigning UFC middleweight champion retaining his title via decision. The win was Adesanya's second victory over 'The Reaper'.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Mousasi revealed that he trained alongside the fighters who got the better of Adesanya during his kickboxing days. Hence, the Bellator middleweight champion is confident he could beat 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, Mousasi has admitted that a potential fight against either Whittaker or Adesanya isn't going to happen. Mousasi said:

"Yeah, hundred percent I can beat him, hundred percent. Israel [Adesanya] also, I know he did kickboxing with guys that did well, I train with those guys and I get the better of them stand up. Hundred percent. So, you know, it doesn't make sense to talk about Whittaker or Israel because those matches are not going to happen."

Check out Gegard Mousasi on The MMA Hour below:

Mousasi is currently scheduled to fight Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275. The pair will collide over Mousasi's Bellator middleweight title in Dublin, Ireland.

Robert Whittaker has claimed that he wants to return for a fight against Marvin Vettori

Robert Whittaker himself has declared that he remains interested in a potential fight against Marvin Vettori. The former UFC middleweight champion is on the back of a loss to Israel Adesanya, as aforementioned, and will aim to get his hand raised against the highest-ranked available opponent.

While speaking with Submission Radio recently, Whittaker suggested that he could return around July-August.

"I'll fight someone in the division. I don't know how many people are left. Probably [Marvin Vettori]. Yeah, he would have to be the highest-ranked, next up, I believe. I'm on a little break now and then I'll get back in the gym, probably look for, like, maybe a July-August sort of return. I think that'll be good. Because then I can get a third one in at the end of the year. So, I think that’s good timing for me.”

Check out Robert Whittaker's interview on Submission Radio below:

A fight between Whittaker and Vettori is yet to be confirmed by the UFC. Both fighters have already lost to the reigning UFC middleweight champion, putting them in a bizarre place in the division.

