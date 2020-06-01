Bellator double champion Ryan Bader wishes to "run it back" with Jon Jones

Ryan Bader and Jon Jones

Bellator double champion Ryan Bader has expressed the desire to "run it back" with former opponent and now-former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones under the Bellator banner.

Bader and Jones threw down inside the Octagon back at UFC 126, in the year 2011 when both of them were still rising up the ranks in a star-studded light heavyweight division in the UFC. Both Jon Jones and Ryan Bader were highly touted prospects when they locked horns and "Bones" had the last laugh in the fight, submitting Bader with a guillotine choke. Jones would then go on to fight Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in a title clash at UFC 128 and win the UFC light heavyweight title, marking the beginning of the "Jon Jones era" in the UFC.

Bader, on the other hand, left the UFC with a 16-5 record to his name and signed with Bellator in 2017 and remains undefeated in the promotion with a 5-0, 1 NC record, winning the Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight titles along the way. When Jones announced that he is contemplating ending his current contract with the UFC, many fans speculated about a potential rematch between Jones and Bader in Bellator.

What are the chances of a Jon Jones - Ryan Bader rematch in Bellator?

The #1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter great recently asked for his release from the UFC and also announced that he is vacating his light heavyweight title. If this is actually the end of the road for Jon Jones in the UFC, then he very well can run it back with Bader at Bellator. Bader took to Twitter to respectfully call out Jones for a rematch of their 2011 clash.

Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect.

A fight between Jones and Bader under the Bellator banner seems a far-fetched thought for now. However, if the relationship between Dana White and Jon Jones has truly soured to such an extent that White doesn't mind letting go of the guy he refers to as the GOAT in MMA, then Bader might get another crack at Bones.