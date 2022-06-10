Gegard Mousasi calls Conor McGregor "cokehead", predicts UFC 276 main event, ranks Khabib Nurmagomedov among GOATs ahead of Johnny Eblen title defense

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi recently spoke to James Lynch for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his title defense against Johnny Eblen. Over the course of the conversation, Mousasi shared his thoughts on the greatest MMA fighter of all time and his predictions for UFC 276.

'The Dreamcatcher' is an Iranian-born Dutch fighter who is the current middleweight champion at Bellator. With an MMA fight record of 58 bouts and 49 wins, Mousasi is considered one of the most experienced middleweight fighters in recent times. He is set to face Johnny Eblen in a title defense at Bellator 282 on June 24 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.

Check out the transcription and view the timestamps for the interview below.

Watch Gerard Mousasi's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Introduction: So great catching up with the Bellator middleweight champion again. Gegard Mousasi is going to be back in action against Johnny Eblen [at] Bellator 282 [on] June 24th.

Q: Did you know much about Johnny Eblen when they offered him as an opponent? Did you know about him?

A: No.

Q: Well now that you have had a chance to look him up, what do you know about him?

How do you feel you match up against him in this fight?

A: Yeah, pretty good, you know, the last two opponents were pretty similar. I think both were wrestlers, who want to take you down [and] hold you.

I know exactly what he [Johnny Eblen] wants to do, and he’ll probably want to stand up and fight for one or two rounds.

And then go back to wrestling.

Q: Yeah, and I know there’s been talk about you maybe going up to 205 [lbs].

I mean, is that still a possibility at this point, or do you just want to see what’s left at 185 [lbs]?

A: Well, [it] depends. You have Yoel Romero at the middleweight [and] maybe you have Cory Anderson [at light heavyweight].

Or you know, what’s the Russian's name I forget everytime [JL: Nemkov]. Nemkov, yes.

I don’t make the match, but I’m not going to wait on them, because I’m going to fight [at the] end of the year.

And they already have [an] opponent lined up, so [I’m] probably just going to move on and see after that who they’re going to give me, you know.

Q: Okay, fair enough, I like the honesty there. How do you see this fight playing out on June 24th?

I know you’re going to get your hand raised, otherwise why sign the contract? But how do you envision it going down?

A: I see myself winning, and impressively. And that guy, he doesn’t know what he’s facing.

And you’re going to see I’m confident more than ever. And maybe it [the fight] can go to a decision, maybe?

[Or] I [will] finish him pretty early, I don’t know. But whatever happens, happens, even if I lose, I’m coming to fight.

I’m coming to finish him. I think with that mentality anything can go wrong, but it’s better than coming and just trying to win.

Because you know, I’m going to come there with a mentality to finish him and you know, less can go wrong with that mentality.

So, I’m coming there to do harm, you know.

Q: A week after you, there’s the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

I was just curious, how you think that fight plays out? It’s interesting with Jared because he’s got a lot of power obviously.

How do you see that one going down?

A: Well, you know, Israel is more technical of course. I think he is too technical, but anyone [everyone] has their chance, you know.

But of course you have to go with Israel in that fight, but I’m impressed with Jared because he’s a tough guy.

Those guys are always dangerous, and he [Jared] fights dangerous, but of course Israel is [the] favorite.

Q: Just a couple of other fights [that] I wanted to ask you about.

What about the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway, their third fight?

Volkanovki’s won two fights, who do you see winning the third one?

A: I haven’t watched those fights to be honest.

Q: Oh, Volkanovski won, yeah no worries. Okay, what about Jack Hermansson and Darren Till in middleweight?

Who do you see edging out that one?

A: Darren Till, because we’re in blockchain together, so I’m rooting for him.

Q: What did you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov giving you some props after your last win?

I think he said you’re one of the most underrated fighters in MMA, what did you think of that?

A: Yeah, i appreciate comments like that, because people follow him, you know, and I’m thankful for the recognition.

Q: Where do you rank him on the greatest of all time list? You know, you think of Georges Saint-Pierre and Jon Jones, but Khabib is the only one who’s undefeated.

Where would you put him on the greatest of all time list, in your opinion?

A: Well, top three?

Q: In your interview with my buddy Robin Black, I know that you talked about the UFC uniform deal.

Do you ever think of like, if you had stayed with the UFC, how much less money would you be making?

Do you ever think, like, what a great decision it was coming over to Bellator?

A: [In the] UFC you make money when you’re champion, when you’re not champion you go back to your old contract.

There’s only one middleweight champion, so I feel like after all these years I should get paid a certain amount.

I don’t care if I have the belt or not. But the structure over there favors [you] if you’re champion.

And for me, Bellator was much better.

Q: Would you ever want to do standup comedy? You know you’ve become quite the funny guy in your interviews.

In fact, one of my favorite moments ever was when you were on that panel on UFC on Fox.

And Michael Bisping was talking about your loss to Uriah Hall, and you said, “Listen sometimes flukes happen, you beat Luke Rockhold.”

You just completely surprised us, it was completely hilarious, do you remember that?

A: Yeah, I do respect Bisping a lot, he’s a nice guy.

Catch Gerard Mousasi's interview with Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian below:

Q: Well you haven’t gotten into trouble either, you’ve got to get into trouble like Conor McGregor right?

Conor Mcgregor gets into trouble, he’s more popular.

A: Well that guy’s a cokehead, of course he’s going to get into trouble.

