Corey Anderson thanks Ryan Bader's fans for their "boos and slander;" says they helped him "lock in and fire up" 

Fans all over the world were treated to a banger when Corey Anderson took on Ryan Bader at Bellator 268. In the aftermath of his remarkable win, Anderson took to social media to hit back at his haters, both online and those who booed him at the event.

On Twitter, Corey Anderson trained his aim at the fans who heckled him as he walked out to the cage to butt heads with Bader. In his post, he declared that the jeers from his detractors only worked to bolster his drive to win.

Re-posting a Bellator video of his walkout at the event, 'Overtime' said:

"I have to thank the Bader fans, your boos and slander as I walked out really helped me lock in and fire up for this fight. #Thankful"

Corey Anderson finishes Ryan Bader at Bellator 268

Corey Anderson made his way into the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinal with a tremendous amount of momentum. The co-main event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, saw Anderson stun Bader with a first-round TKO.

The bout propelled him to the 205-pound tournament finals. It also marked only his third fight in the organization since his UFC departure.

BellatorMMA @BellatorMMA 👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA !He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268 .The main event of the evening is up next LIVE on @SHOSports! 👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA!He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268.The main event of the evening is up next LIVE on @SHOSports! https://t.co/xv2WOibj36

What made this accomplishment all the more impressive is the fact that his 51-second finish of Bader meant he's now finished all of his Bellator fights via TKO.

In the build-up to the fight, 'Overtime' frequently harked back to the time Bader brought him in as a sparring partner back in 2017. He claimed that he had thoroughly outboxed the former champ, something refused to admit. Anderson's triumph offered him a sweet taste of vindication.

The devastating counter-right that sent Bader sprawling on the canvas was certainly one for the highlight reels.

Ever since his move to Bellator, Corey Anderson has gained a significant amount of infamy. His latest win has offered him the opportunity to show up big and win $1 million in the early stages of his career in Bellator.

