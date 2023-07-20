"Belongs in the wife HOF" - Megan Olivi having an epic night at Usher concert wins over internet

Megan Olivi was recently spotted living her best life at an Usher concert in Las Vegas, and fans couldn't help appreciating her exceptional looks and impeccable fashion sense.

Olivi posted a video of her enjoying the popstar's musical performance with her close friend on Instagram, and wrote:

"My best friend came to visit so obviously we had to go see @usher and perform every song from our seats. 10/10 experience - incredible show, setlist & company!"

Megan Olivi's fans were beside themselves and took to the comments section to post their reactions.

One fan showered high praise on Megan Olivi and wrote:

"You are an idol to every woman in the sports industry."

Another fan wrote:

"Megan belongs in the wife HOF."

One user referenced Usher's recent controversies and wrote:

"DO NOT let that man bring her on stage."

Another user proclaimed Olivi's husband, Joseph Benavidez, as the luckiest fighter and wrote:

"Benavidez is the winningest fighter in MMA history and it's not even close!"

One fan wrote:

"@meganolivi is a national treasure we should treat her as such."

Another fan hyped Olivi, stating:

"Get it Goddess."

Screenshots from @meganolivi on Instagram

When Megan Olivi expressed her gratefulness at being recognized as a vital UFC broadcast team member

Megan Olivi is undoubtedly an indispensable member of the UFC broadcast team. Her exceptional interviewing skills and bold personality set her apart from other presenters, solidifying her position as an irreplaceable asset to the organization.

Needless to say, Olivi is considered to be among the most well-known personalities in MMA. She is frequently seen as a vital part of the UFC's live broadcast experience.

In a 2021 interview with the UFC, the 36-year-old expressed how grateful she was for the opportunities she received and stated:

"To look at where I started and not really know what I wanted to do, but knew that I loved sports and I loved storytelling, to now being able to implement storytelling about athletes into our broadcast?"

She continued:

"It's now sort of ingrained into the broadcast, you hear these snippets before an athlete walks or you see the feature interviews or whatever it is to be able to tell those stories now on such a high level on ESPN on the world's best athletes."

From pre-fight snippets to feature interviews, Megan Olivi has done it all and excelled at it. Her rise to the top of her industry is a testament to her dedication for sports and her skills as a storyteller.