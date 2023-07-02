"Belt: Tracy Cortez" - Fans react to Paulo Costa vs. Brian Ortega fake fight news after viral photo

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has got the fans talking with one of his recent social media posts. The Brazilian, who is known for his proactive presence on social media posted a picture with fellow UFC star Brain Ortega's ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez.

The photo has since gone viral and the fake fight news between the two has gotten a lot of attention on social media. Reacting to the same, fans seem to have had a field day. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"The only reason Ms Ortega isn't pregnant, is that Paulo is used to pulling out."

"Ortega trying to not to seem butt hurt about Costa-Tracey based on his Twitt likes"

"Costa has decided not to cut weight, this bout will be at 205"

"Ortega subs Paulo first 10 seconds via flying traingle"

"Tracy is the win bonus"

"The battle of Cortez"

"Red panty night"

"Leave this man alone"

It is worth noting that Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez publicly came out with their relationship in 2020. The two were frequently seen together since then, however, the pair apparently broke up earlier this year. While they are yet to publicly speak about it, the rumors of their split began to circulate after the pair decided to delete pictures of each other from their social media.

Paulo Costa picks his side in the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Over the past few weeks, rumors of a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been the talking point around the world. Moreover, UFC president Dana White has certainly added fuel to the fire by suggesting that he has conversations with the two tech giants and they seem to be "dead serious" about the matchup.

The news has garnered a lot of attention from the MMA world and many fighters like Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, and even Paul Costa have picked their sides. The Brazilian picked Elon Musk's side on his 52nd birthday.

While wishing Musk on June 28 and stating that he is always in his corner, Paulo Costa said:

"Happy birthday @elonmusk I’m always in your corner. #secretjuice"

