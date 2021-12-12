Ben Askren believes the UFC could continue matching Sean O'Malley against unranked opponents despite 3-fight winning streak

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has shared his thoughts on UFC's rising prospect Sean O'Malley repeatedly fighting unranked fighters.

'Funky' replied to a post on Twitter, agreeing with the UFC matching up 'Suga' against unranked fighters to build up the 135-pounder.

Funky @Benaskren D. @DrewInThought Now why would Dana do that? Last time that happened he got broken. Gunna keep against lower level guys and opening up PPVs. It’s where both Sean and Dana are comfortable. Easy money and it attracts casuals. twitter.com/benaskren/stat… Now why would Dana do that? Last time that happened he got broken. Gunna keep against lower level guys and opening up PPVs. It’s where both Sean and Dana are comfortable. Easy money and it attracts casuals. twitter.com/benaskren/stat… Pretty true twitter.com/drewinthought/… Pretty true twitter.com/drewinthought/…

O'Malley had an impressive outing at UFC 269 as he scored an outstanding first-round finish against Raulian Paiva.

The 27-year-old is now on a three-fight win streak in the promotion and all those victories have come by knockout.

A fight with Adrian Yanez might be next for O'Malley. In the lead-up to the UFC 269 fight, 'Suga' said that after defeating Paiva, he would like to share the octagon with Yanez.

According to Sean O'Malley:

"I think this fight takes me to Adrian Yanez. People have wanted that fight the last two, three, four matchups. People were saying that this would be a great fight, good matchup. I got Paiva in front of me. I have to handle Paiva. I have to go out there and put on a performance and do what I do, which is put him away. But if I had to answer what's next I would say Adrian Yanez."

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interview with Helen Yee sports, right here:

O'Malley had called out Yanez after the 28-year-old's victory over Davey Grant in November.

Dominick Cruz believes Sean O'Malley is good for the UFC's bantamweight division

Dominick Cruz recently showered praise on fellow 135-pounder Sean O'Malley.

Speaking to his friend and former UFC champion Michael Bisping, Cruz said a fighter like O'Malley is good for the popularity of the UFC's bantamweight division as he brings more fans to the sport.

According to Cruz:

“I think that he’s a big star in the division. I’m grateful for a guy like him in the division.” Agreeing with Bisping that O’Malley brings more eyeballs to the sport, Cruz continued, “Yes. I mean, he’s in the younger crowd where the YouTube, and you know, going out and documenting every single piece of your life.” Cruz added, “I respect him for what he’s doing, like, straight up. Like, he’s making a name. And we need young guys that are doing what he’s doing for the sport.”

Watch Dominick Cruz's full interview with Michael Bisping below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by David Andrew