Ben Askren, Derek Brunson, Belal Muhammad and other MMA stars react to Anthony Pettis' split decision loss at PFL 6

Anthony Pettis tasted defeat in his second PFL (Professional Fighters League) outing tonight on June 25, 2021. The former UFC lightweight champion was handed a split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) loss against Raush Manfio in their featured bout at PFL 6. Pettis, who lost his season-opening bout in April, will not make it to the playoffs following his defeat to Manfio.

By winning a split decision over Anthony Pettis at #2021PFL6, @RaushManfio secured his lightweight playoff spot 🔒



With the loss, Pettis was eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/41X1hWMwfV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

The Twitterverse was abuzz with reactions pertaining to Pettis' razor-thin split decision loss to Raush Manfio.

Check out some of the reactions to Pettis' defeat below:

Former Bellator champion Ben Askren was actively giving his reactions to the entire event over Twitter. 'Funky' believes Pettis had a close call with victory tonight. However, 'Funky' isn't surprised Manfio took home the win tonight as the former UFC lightweight was clearly dominating in the third frame.

Damn was the 3rd round a 10-8? Scorecards are gonna be wild. — Funky (@Benaskren) June 26, 2021

"Dang I thought the first round was a toss up crazy that other people saw it so clear for Pettis," wrote Ben Askren.

Dang I thought the first round was a toss up crazy that other people saw it so clear for Pettis. https://t.co/J6Da1J1lrk — Funky (@Benaskren) June 26, 2021

Contrary to Askren, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad believes Anthony Pettis most definitely won against Manfio tonight. 'Remember the Name' wrote on Twitter:

"Nah @Showtimepettis won that."

Nah @Showtimepettis won that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2021

PFL fighter Oliver Aubin seems amused by Pettis' split decision defeat tonight:

Bantamweight fighter Sarah Kaufman also believes 'Showtime' should've emerged victorious in the back-and-forth against Raush Manfio.

I definitely thought @Showtimepettis won that 2-1...how did 2 judges score it Manfio? — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) June 26, 2021

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson was seemingly gutted to witness Anthony Pettis losing his second fight in a row. In a now-deleted tweet, Brunson said:

"Anthony Pettis lost again . Mma is a wild sport . Highs & lows"

Anthony Pettis is eliminated from the PFL playoffs

Anthony Pettis had no other option but to secure a finish against Manfio in order to advance to the PFL lightweight semi-finals. Although Pettis did get off to a good start, Manfio took control in the third round and landed a devastating knee that floored 'Showtime.' Pettis somehow survived the onslaught but didn't get the much-needed outcome tonight.

HUGE knee by @RaushManfio put Anthony Pettis on the mat 😬 #2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/7iyuqQRGsv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

Raush Manfio has now progressed to the semi-finals of the 155lbs tournament. He is expected to face Clay Collard, who defeated Anthony Pettis at PFL 1, in the semi-finals. The winner will subsequently face the victor of Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez in the championship bout.

Raush Manfio beats Anthony Pettis via SD.



Pettis falls to 0-2 in PFL. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2021

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari