Ben Askren retired from the sport of MMA in November of 2019, following back-to-back losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia respectively.

However, Askren continues to remain one of the most vocal personalities in the MMA world. “Funky” enjoys a considerable amount of notoriety among fans and experts alike, particularly for the opinions he posts by way of his social media accounts regarding current affairs and a myriad of other happenings in the MMA community.

Ben Askren opined that Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns will be the ‘least watched title fight in UFC history’

As reported by TMZ, the UFC is likely to put forth a Welterweight Title bout between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns at UFC 256 later this year.

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed the aforesaid news, noting that Usman vs. Burns is reportedly being targeted for December 12th and will be the UFC’s final PPV for the 2020 calendar year.

Ben Askren chimed in with his take regarding the Usman vs. Burns Welterweight Championship matchup. Askren stated via his Twitter account –

“Least watched title fight in UFC history”

Gilbert Burns got wind of Askren’s jibe at the former’s upcoming fight with Usman and responded with a tweet of his own; alluding towards Askren being knocked out by Masvidal with a flying knee. Burns’ tweet read as follows –

“You don’t KNEE’d to watch it @Benaskren”

Advertisement

Up and moving, no stretcher! pic.twitter.com/bAldLlqxcb — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 1, 2020

Ben Askren’s recent surgery; Usman and Burns finally face off after their previously canceled UFC 251 booking

Ben Askren recently underwent a hip resurfacing procedure and subsequently updated his fans via social media regarding the same. Askren’s seemingly optimistic about his road to recovery, as evidenced by the health updates he posted on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, the UFC Welterweight Championship fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, which was initially scheduled to transpire at UFC 251 this July, seems all set to finally come to fruition in December of this year.

Usman outpointed short-notice replacement Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 251 matchup after Burns was coerced to pull out from the fight owing to the latter testing positive for COVID-19.

Which fighter do you believe will walk away with the UFC Welterweight Title – Kamaru Usman or Gilbert Burns? Please feel free to share your views in the comments section below!