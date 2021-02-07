Ben Askren reacts to Frankie Edgar getting KO'ed with a flying knee just like he did

Cory Sandhagen secured an impressive win over Frankie Edgar via a flying knee, to which Ben Askren has now reacted. Taking to social media, Funky showed his compassion to another veteran but also saw the humorous side to the flying knee KO.

At UFC 239, Ben Askren himself suffered a flying knee KO against Jorge Masvidal. Heading into the fight, Askren had used his trash talk to trigger Gamebred, and the latter certainly didn't take Funky's words too kindly.

Masvidal recorded the fastest win in UFC history when he KO'ed Askren within five seconds of their fight.

In response to Cory Sandhagen's KO of Frankie Edgar, Ben Askren took to Twitter to write this.

Funky clearly saw the funny side of the KO and took a dig at himself for being slept out cold within five seconds, courtesy of a flying knee.

Ben Askren would go on to compete just one more time in the UFC after his loss to Jorge Masvidal. Funky faced Demian Maia in his last fight for the promotion and lost to the Brazilian in Singapore. He then went on to announce his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.

Ben Askren will be competing in a Boxing bout against Jake Paul

Ben Askren recently announced that he would come out of retirement for a Boxing match against YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul announced on social media that he would be fighting the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion on the 17th of April. The fight has been booked by Triller's Fight Club and will be Paul's first bout since knocking out Nate Robinson.

Ben Askren will be heading into the fight as the underdog. The former Bellator MMA welterweight champion isn't known for his striking; however, he's considered one of the game's best grapplers.

It remains to be seen what April 17th has in store for combat sports fans, but the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight promises to be historic for numerous reasons.