  Ben Askren's inspirational post-hospital message earns praise from Belal Muhammad, Megan Olivi and other UFC stars

Ben Askren’s inspirational post-hospital message earns praise from Belal Muhammad, Megan Olivi and other UFC stars

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:26 GMT
Ben Askren draws the attention of UFC community. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Ben Askren draws the attention of UFC community. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ben Askren's recent update showcasing his current physique has attracted the attention of many, including Belal Muhammad, Megan Olivi, Chris Weidman, and others.

A few weeks ago, 'Funky' faced serious health issues and was hospitalized due to pneumonia, among other concerns. However, following his recovery, Askren has been providing regular daily updates. In his fifth update, the former UFC fighter reflected on the ongoing events in his life, saying:

"I've been home for four days now. It's awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, and hang out with my family. It's great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I'm still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can't walk..."
Check out the post below:

Many notable figures in the UFC community shared their reaction in the comments section of Askren's post, with 'Remember The Name' summarizing his thoughts using just three emojis.

"👏👏👏"

UFC reporter Megan Olivi also expressed her thoughts in emojis.

"🥹🙏🙏🙏"

Retired UFC fighter Chris Weidman was more expressive, as he wrote:

"You are the man, and looks like situation will be a blessing in disguise because you are going to inspire more people than ever with your mindset when adversity hits."
Check out the reactions below:

Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]
Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]

Ben Askren shares training video following life-threatening health battle

To tackle the life-threatening health condition, Ben Askren underwent a double lung transplant. In his latest update, he shared a video of himself training his legs by cycling. Captioning the post, the former UFC fighter wrote:

"Don’t talk about it, be about it!"

Check out the post below:

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

