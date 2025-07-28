Ben Askren’s inspirational post-hospital message earns praise from Belal Muhammad, Megan Olivi and other UFC stars

Ben Askren's recent update showcasing his current physique has attracted the attention of many, including Belal Muhammad, Megan Olivi, Chris Weidman, and others.A few weeks ago, 'Funky' faced serious health issues and was hospitalized due to pneumonia, among other concerns. However, following his recovery, Askren has been providing regular daily updates. In his fifth update, the former UFC fighter reflected on the ongoing events in his life, saying:&quot;I've been home for four days now. It's awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, and hang out with my family. It's great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I'm still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can't walk...&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany notable figures in the UFC community shared their reaction in the comments section of Askren's post, with 'Remember The Name' summarizing his thoughts using just three emojis.&quot;👏👏👏&quot;UFC reporter Megan Olivi also expressed her thoughts in emojis.&quot;🥹🙏🙏🙏&quot;Retired UFC fighter Chris Weidman was more expressive, as he wrote:&quot;You are the man, and looks like situation will be a blessing in disguise because you are going to inspire more people than ever with your mindset when adversity hits.&quot;Check out the reactions below:Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]Ben Askren shares training video following life-threatening health battleTo tackle the life-threatening health condition, Ben Askren underwent a double lung transplant. In his latest update, he shared a video of himself training his legs by cycling. Captioning the post, the former UFC fighter wrote:&quot;Don’t talk about it, be about it!&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post