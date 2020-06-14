Ben Askren self trolls himself amid incredible 22-second KO finish at UFC Vegas 2

Ben Askren certainly doesn't like to hold back on Twitter, even if its roasting himself.

'Funky' trolled himself in a brilliant manner amid an incredible KO at UFC on Vegas 10.

Ben Askren

Despite his loss to Jorge Masvidal last year, Ben Askren's sense of humor is still on point!

Tonight's UFC Vegas 2 card got off to an explosive start as Julia Avilla defeated Gina Mazany in the co-main event of the Preliminary Card when she beat 'Danger' within 22 seconds of the very first round.

One man who was keeping tabs on tonight's fights was Ben Askren. In response to Avilla's incredible win, the former UFC Welterweight sarcastically roasted himself on Twitter, stating that these fights might be quick but they certainly won't break Askren's record.

'Funky' took aim at his historic 5-second loss to Jorge Masvidal from UFC 239, courtesy of the tweet he sent out, in the aftermath of Avilla's win over Mazany at UFC Vegas 2.

Ben Askren roasts himself amid UFC Vegas 2

At UFC 239, Ben Askren competed in his second fight in the UFC when he stepped into the Octagon against Jorge Masvidal. In what was a shocking outcome to the fight, 'Gamebred' knocked out Askren within the first 5 seconds of the bout with a flying knee to mark the fastest win in UFC history.

At tonight's UFC Vegas 2, fight fans around the globe also had the chance to witness another exciting and fast finish when Julia Avilla got the job done in her Bantamweight clash against Gina Mazany in 22 seconds.

In response to Avilla's first-round win, 'Funky' took to Twitter and wrote that these finishes might be fast but none of them will break the former's record of being knocked out within 5 seconds. Quite the record that Askren holds!

Here is what Ben Askren tweeted:

Advertisement

These might be quick, but they’ll never break my record https://t.co/DtIsDjn76D — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 14, 2020

In the aftermath of Askren's loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239, the former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion faced Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night Singapore in 2019 and ended up losing the bout via third-round submission to the Brazilian.

Askren's loss to Maia turned out to be the final fight of his career, as he called it a day and decided to hang up his gloves, announcing his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts just after three fights in the UFC.

Of course, things didn't turn out the way as Askren would've hoped for in his tenure under the UFC but at least the man's sense of humor is still on point. Despite the loss to Masvidal last year, Askren certainly doesn't like to hold back on social media and has been pretty vocal with his thoughts and suggestions on Twitter.