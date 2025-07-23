Ben Askren update: UFC veteran announces hospital discharge after 59 days with heartfelt message for supporters and well-wishers 

Having fought through a serious health battle, Ben Askren was discharged from the hospital and headed home on July 22. After being hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia, Askren subsequently required a double lung transplant.While heading home after spending two months in the hospital, Askren shared his latest health update, thanking his family and fans for their support during the tough time.Reflecting on the arduous journey, Askren said:&quot;Day 59, I'm out, with my beautiful wife, supporter. Man, that was a long journey, and it's not over because I still can't really walk. I've got to reteach myself to do that, among many other things. I guess I can make light of it because it was me, and I don't really remember it... I don't remember 35 days of this journey. I think surgery was 24 or 25 days ago. It was hard. It was hard.’’He added:&quot;I said this already in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was starting a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country to hang out for a couple days. It meant so much. It was so great to just have all the support and all the love. Hopefully I'm not in this situation again for a really, really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. Thank you guys again for all the positive comments online, everything. It means so much. Love you guys.&quot;Check out Ben Askren's comments below:Ben Askren in one of his previous health updates: &quot;I only died four times&quot;During his previous health update, Ben Askren addressed his supporters after he underwent the lung transplant and regained consciousness. The 41-year-old stated that he had no recollection of any events that occurred between May 28 and July 2. He added:“No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened. We'll kind of go through it all. I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds.”Acknowledging the support he received from the MMA and the wrestling community, Askren said:&quot;The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt from everybody. It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. ... The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good.”Check out Ben Askren's comments below: