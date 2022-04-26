"I feel like my hands were chained" - Ben Rothwell talks about the UFC making fighters wear uniform to the octagon

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Ben Rothwell has called for the organization to allow fighters to wear other sponsored attire.

Rothwell, who recently exited the UFC and signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, shared his experience of asking Reebok if he could wear a cloak that would partly cover the branding.

'Big Ben' said the request was firmly declined and led to him being threatened with law suits and the removal of his fighter pay if he was to cover the brand. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Rothwell told Ariel Helwani:

"Not being able to be myself has been crippling the last five years. They threw a uniform on us and basically I feel like my hands were chained. I feel like theres so much more to me and more to show."

Rothwell also discussed the UFC's deal with Reebok, which expired last year and saw Venum partner with the promotion, and what it meant for fighter revenue from sponsors.

Referring to his own situation, Ben Rothwell recalled the time he asked to wear a cape on his walk to the octagon. Rothwell spoke to the UFC, offering his appearance fee in exchange for permission, but was told there was no chance.

"I got on a call with the UFC brass and said, 'Hey listen, I'll let you guys keep my 10 thousand dollars, just let me wear my cloak, let me do my thing.' They said 'Listen, if you try and do that, we will stop the show, we won't just take your Rebook money, we'll take your prize money and we're gonna charge you for not letting the fight happen.'"

This isn't the first case of a fighter taking issue with the UFC's brand deal with Rebook. Junior dos Santos reportedly lost multiple endorsement deals, which included Nike, as a result of not being allowed to wear any other sponsored clothing while appearing for the UFC.

Francis Ngannou shares Ben Rothwell's sentiment

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has also shared his thoughts on the UFC's brand deals and how it limits the amount of money fighters can make.

During an appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, Ngannou noted that while the fighters are still paid to wear Venum attire, they aren't able to wear anything else, which prevents other brands from approaching them.

"Sponsors is a huge problem for today's fighter. I understand they want to make the sport look good. They give a uniform to fighters sure, but they should at least let fighters have a certain amount of sponsors to put on their gear."

'The Predator' added that by not allowing fighters to gain their own kit sponsors, the promotion is taking money directly from its athletes' pockets.

The UFC is regularly criticized for what it currently pays its fighters and limiting another revenue source from them adds fuel to the fire.

