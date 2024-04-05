Ben Tynan expects he'll generate 'a massive amount of attention' if included in ONE's Denver card in September

Rising ONE Championship heavyweight MMA star 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan believes he can command a huge crowd if the promotion sticks him in the upcoming ONE 168: Denver card this September.

Tynan, who has competed in Bangkok for ONE, trains out of Elevation Fight Team in the Colorado highlands and says the local community will come out in droves to support him if he makes it to ONE Championship's U.S. card.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Tynan said he believes he has the potential to become a huge star in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"I think you said it there. It's not just the entrances, it's my performance, and the amount of attention I could draw. It is pretty cool because I have a lot of friends and family who really want to come to my fights, and it's kind of like, well, Bangkok's a big shot for most people to make it out there, you know."

Tynan has the opportunity to make his case stronger when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend. The 30-year-old Canadian mixed martial artist wants to make a statement and take his star power even further. He can do that with another noteworthy performance on the global stage.

'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan returns to action against Australia's Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

Canadian MMA star 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan is looking to make his second appearance in ONE Championship a memorable one, when he takes on Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier.

The two heavyweight stars lock horns at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on U.S. primetime, Friday, April 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

