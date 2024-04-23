Ben Tynan-Mauro Cerilli heavyweight MMA war added to ONE 167 on June 7

Rising heavyweight MMA prospect Ben Tynan wants to make 2024 one of his most iconic campaigns yet – and that wish clearly didn't fall on deaf ears.

'Vanilla Thunder' finds himself in another exciting three-round slugfest at ONE 167 on June 7. Looking to halt his unbeaten resume inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, is Italian heavy-hitter Maruo Cerilli.

His persona and explosive fight style have comfortably established him as a fan favorite in a little over two fights. He plans to dish out another similar performance to make sure everyone jumps on the 'Vanilla Thunder' hype train ASAP.

The 30-year-old debuted with a statement submission victory over ONE heavyweight MMA world title favorite Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 last year, flexing his world-class wrestling before securing an arm-triangle finish to open his ONE account in style.

In his sophomore outing at ONE Fight Night 21 this past April, the Elevation Fight Team athlete, who's 6-0 in his career, bettered his debut display with a crushing win against Australia's Duke Didier.

Ben Tynan's second highlight-reel win bagged him yet another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Bonus number three could likely be on the way if he finds a way to keep 'The Hammer' trapped when they lock horns inside the Thai capital in June.

Ben Tynan will be up against a very tricky rival at ONE 167

Unlike Ben Tynan, Cerilli doesn't have time for fun and games.

The 41-year-old knockout specialist only means business whenever he's called to perform inside the world's largest martial arts organization, and his past fights suggest that it should be another marauding performance from the Italian MMA veteran.

'The Hammer' boasts a 100 percent finishing rate inside the ONE Circle, having finished Alain Ngalani, Abdulbasir Vagabov, and Paul Elliott throughout his tenure.

His quest to become a ONE heavyweight MMA world title will resume at ONE 167, and there's no doubting his ability to wrap things up against Tynan early to inch closer to a world championship duel against Anatoly Malykhin.

ONE 167 will be available at watch.onefc.com in U.S. primetime on June 7.