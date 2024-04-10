Ben Tynan says a 'BJJ vs wrestling' match with Buchecha makes sense: "I would love to beat him up"

Rising ONE heavyweight MMA contender Ben Tynan has fanned the flames of the decades-long rivalry between Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

The outspoken Canadian wrestler, who's never been one to hold his tongue, even called out the most decorated BJJ athlete of all time to prove his point.

After an impressive first-round TKO win over Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5, Tynan took aim at the biggest names in ONE's heavyweight MMA ranks.

Interestingly, even 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Almeida' Buchecha didn't escape his ire.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin in his OFN21 post-event interview, 'Vanilla Thunder' said he'll be happy to send 'Buchecha' to his second-straight defeat. He said:

"Buchecha is coming off a loss, but I would love to beat him up though. Considering he's a jiu-jitsu guy, and you know, there's a bit of rivalry between jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Not that there should be but I feel like the inner 10-year-olds and the whole wrestling and BJJ community love comparing themselves. The inner 10-year-old in me wants to beat up Buchecha."

Watch Ben Tynan's full interview:

Suffice to say, a classic MMA showdown between two grappling specialists with varying skill sets will be fun to watch. Buchecha, of course, is coming off his first career setback against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane last year.

The Brazilian will certainly get back on track if he can end Ben Tynan's unbeaten 6-0 run in a hypothetical match-up.

Ben Tynan says he's coming for Anatoly Malykhin's heavyweight strap

Apart from Buchecha, Ben Tynan also boldly called out the baddest man in the heavyweight ranks - three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

After collecting a $50,000 bonus bounty for putting out Didier, 'Vanilla Thunder' spewed some heat in 'Sladkiy's direction. He told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview:

"The issue is we got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight. And that ain't cool. I'm calling out Anatoly. I'm coming for you, man. It may not be next, but I'm coming, brother! So keep your eye out, baby!"

Prime Video subscribers in North America can rewatch Tynan's latest win at ONE Fight Night 21, on-demand free of charge.

