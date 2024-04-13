Ben Tynan says his family and friends will swarm Ball Arena if he gets on ONE 168 card in Denver

Canadian ONE Championship heavyweight phenom 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan believes he could be the secret ingredient to turn the upcoming ONE 168 card in Denver into a runaway success.

Stacked from top to bottom with the world's best fighters, ONE 168: Denver is ONE Championship's epic return to U.S. soil.

Two amazing fights have been announced so far, with reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan defending her belt against ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

In the co-main event, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty defends Muay Thai gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview after his latest fight, Tynan says he is Denver's adopted son and can draw massive crowds, being a hometown hero.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"I love coming out to Asia, but I'd love to fight in Denver just because all my family and friends, they've all been wanting to come and support [me]. I got some really loud and crazy sisters who love cheering me on. They've all been to my other fights, so it will be nice to get the family together to witness a beatdown."

ONE 168 takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Ben Tynan tells fans to hop aboard the 'Vanilla Thunder' hype train: "Big things are coming"

Undefeated heavyweight MMA sensation 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan tells fans that now is the time to jump on board his hype train because he's going all the way to the world title.

Tynan had a message. He told Sportskeeda:

"Keep watching, big things are coming for Team Vanilla. So you better get on board now, or you might just be a bangwagon Team Vanilla person. You don't want to be that. Do it now and let's take over!"

