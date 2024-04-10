“I might just pick him up and swing him around” – Ben Tynan says his wrestling too much for Anatoly Malykhin

On-the-rise ONE heavyweight MMA fighter Ben Tynan is eyeing the world title currently held by divisional king Anatoly Malykhin and said he already has an idea on how he will take it from 'Sladkiy.'

A recent winner at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Vanilla Thunder' has steadily primed himself for a world title shot at some point and is looking to take it up if the opportunity presents itself.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA following his latest victory, 30-year-old Tynan shared that he likes his chances if ever he and Malykhin face off in a title clash. He said he has skills that the reigning champion has not seen before, and the size to match.

The Canadian fighter said:

"It's 100 percent different coming from me. He's so small. I might just pick him up and swing him around a bit, who knows?"

At ONE Fight Night 21, Ben Tynan lorded it over Australian opponent Duke Didier, stopping 'The Duke of Canberra' in the opening round by way of TKO (ground and pound). It was his second victory in as many matches since making his promotional debut in November last year.

Meanwhile, apart from the heavyweight gold, Malykhin, 36, is also the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion.

Another win, another $50,000 performance bonus for Ben Tynan

Ben Tynan's latest victory also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It was also his second time to be rewarded with the incentive.

The Elevation Fight Team standout was one of the big winners at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand after defeating Australian Duke Didier in the opening round by way of TKO (ground and pound).

It was in follow-up to his maiden ONE Championship victory in November last year, where he forced South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won into submission in the third round with a slick arm-triangle choke.

Like his first victory, Ben Tynan earned a $50,000 performance bonus, one of three fighters to do so in ONE Fight Night 21.

The other incentive winners were ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who successfully defended his world title with a submission of Australian challenger Izaak Michell.

Also in the win column was his twin brother and reigning ONE lightweight grappling king Kade Ruotolo, who defeated Brazilian Francisco Lo also by submission in their catchweight (180 pounds) grappling joust.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

