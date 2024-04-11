Undefeated Ben Tynan invites everyone to hop aboard the 'Vanilla Thunder' hype train: "Let's take over!"

ONE heavyweight MMA rising star Ben Tynan wants fans to climb aboard his hype train while there's still room. After all, 'Vanilla Thunder' believes he will become the biggest thing in the home of martial arts in the coming years.

The flashy Canadian bruiser once again strutted his stuff for the whole world to see at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5. Displaying his underrated striking game, Tynan steamrolled Australia's Duke Didier by way of a terrifying first-round TKO.

That swift finish also netted the 30-year-old a cool $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In his post-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ben Tynan guaranteed more impressive victories against even tougher competition in ONE's loaded heavyweight MMA ranks:

"Keep watching. Big things are coming for Team Vanilla so you better get on board now, or you might just be a bandwagon Team Vanilla person. You don't want to be that. Do it now and let's take over!"

Watch Ben Tynan's interview in its entirety:

Ben Tynan's larger-than-life personality may just be as impressive as his undeniable fighting skills. He remains unbeaten in six professional fights, all by way of highlight-reel-worthy finishes.

Ben Tynan wants 'Buchecha' next

While a shot at triple MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is Tynan's ultimate goal, he knows he needs to earn his keep first.

There are still plenty of heavyweight contenders that he must overtake, and he already has a big name in mind.

In the same interview, 'Vanilla Thunder' said he wants to reignite the wrestling vs. BJJ rivalry by taking on Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida:

"'Buchecha' is coming off a loss, but I would love to beat him up though. Considering he's a jiu-jitsu guy, and you know, there's a bit of rivalry between jiu-jitsu and wrestling...The inner 10-year-old in me wants to beat up 'Buchecha'."

