“Absolute killers” - Ben Tynan eyes big-time matches against ONE’s heavyweight MMA elite

Ben Tynan practically told ONE Championship to line up all heavyweight MMA contenders.

The rising heavyweight star captured his second straight win in the promotion when he scored a dominant first-round technical knockout win over Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 this past weekend.

Following his stellar victory, Tynan told Sportskeeda MMA he wants to face off against a trio of heavyweight monsters on his way to challenging Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Ben Tynan said he wants to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, and Amir Aliakbari.

"All three of those guys are absolute killers, it's going to be great."

Tynan is 2-0 in ONE Championship and his first win also came by finish when he submitted South Korean knockout monster Kang Ji Won via an arm-triangle choke in the third round of their ONE Fight Night 16 matchup.

It's unclear whether or not ONE Championship's matchmakers will book Tynan against either Almeida, Kane, or Aliakbari.

Nevertheless, Tynan going up against any of those three monsters would shake up the hierarchy of the heavyweight MMA division.

Ben Tynan issues warning to reigning three-division king Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin is in rarified air reigning as the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion, but Ben Tynan wants to take one of those belts for his own.

Following his impressive victory over Didier, Tynan quickly took aim at Malykhin's heavyweight MMA throne and even swiped at the Russian superstar.

Tynan told former fighter-turned-ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that he's bound to challenge Malykhin for heavyweight MMA supremacy.

The Canadian big man said:

"I feel great, baby! I feel freakin' fantastic. Though the issue is we got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight. That ain't cool. I'm calling out Anatoly. I'm coming for you, man. It may not be next, but I'm coming, brother! So keep your eye out, baby!"

