"A lot of people don't realize I could also strike" - Ben Tynan pleased to show his hands in Duke Didier TKO win

Ben Tynan is certainly not a fighter who is short on confidence regarding the skills he brings to the table.

The rising heavyweight MMA contender has now produced back-to-back wins under the ONE Championship banner while being able to showcase his skills.

His debut win against Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 was all about his wrestling background as he could dominate the fight by choosing when to take it to the ground.

However, this would be put to the test at ONE Fight Night 21 by fellow grappling specialist Duke Didier.

As many expected, this one came down to who could land the better strikes on the feet, and Tynan was happy to show the fans his overall game.

In a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda, Ben Tynan reflected on getting to strike a bit more in this fight:

"It felt amazing. Yeah, I'm a strong wrestler, but a lot of people don't realize I could also strike. So it felt good to get a couple of shots before taking him out."

Ben Tynan had the confidence to mix it up on April 5

For an undefeated rising contender, seeing their ability to adapt is absolutely crucial when you talk about the potential of someone like Ben Tynan.

Sure, he's a strong grappler, but what happens when he comes up against someone who can stop the takedowns or threaten them on his own?

'Vanilla Thunder' showed that he has confidence in his hands and isn't afraid to let them go when duty calls.

With back-to-back wins and finishes, Tynan looks to be a real contender in this division, and after showing fans more of his overall game, his stock has only continued to rise.

