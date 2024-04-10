"I'll knock them all down" - Ben Tynan wants to lay out all heavyweight contenders on his way to Anatoly Malykhin title shot

ONE heavyweight MMA contender Ben Tynan is ready to take out anyone put in his path.

At ONE Fight Night 21, Tynan returned for his second fight with the promotion following a third-round submission win against Kang Ji Won. This time, the Canadian powerhouse faced Duke Didier, who planned to secure his first win in the promotion.

Unfortunately for Didier, Tynan wouldn't be denied, as he utilized his striking to set up a first-round TKO win. Shortly after getting his hand raised, 'Vanilla Thunder' received one of three $50,000 performance bonuses handed out at the event.

During his post-fight press conference, Tynan had this to say about what he wants next:

"Send anyone, anyone you want. Line them up, if you have to, I'll knock them all down."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21, including Tynan's performance bonus-winning finish, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Who should Ben Tynan fight next?

Ben Tynan called out ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Fight Night 21. With that said, Tynan is aware he will likely need another win or two, as 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane or Amir Aliakbari is likely next in line for a title shot.

Although nothing is confirmed, one fellow heavyweight contender could be the perfect stylistic opponent for Tynan's next fight.

In August 2023, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida had his undefeated professional MMA record taken away due to a unanimous decision loss against 'Reug Reug.' Therefore, the 17x BJJ world champion would be an intriguing opponent for the wrestling-heavy Tynan.

Meanwhile, Tynan could face 'Reug Reug' to determine the number one contender if Amir Aliakbari receives the next title shot. There's also a possibility that the promotion matches up 'Vanilla Thunder' with a promotional newcomer or another rising contender.

