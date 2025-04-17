Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 card is set to main event the Boxxer event scheduled to take place this Sunday on April 20. The main card begins with a super middleweight clash between Tyler Denny (19-3-3) and Elvis Ahorgah (13-3), who compete over 8 rounds.
They are followed by a 10-round meeting of heavyweight monsters in Frazer Clarke and Ebenezer Tetteh. Both men possess crushing punching power, with Clarke having six stoppages across an 8-1-1 record. Meanwhile, Tetteh is 23-2 with 20 stoppages.
Several divisions below, Lee Cutler (15-1) defends his WBC International Silver super welterweight title against Sam Eggington (35-9) in a 10-round affair. Finally, there's the main event between Whittaker and Cameron, as the pair lock horns over 12 rounds in a highly anticipated rematch.
Their initial bout ended in a no-contest after Whittaker injured himself when both men tumbled over the ropes in round six, leaving Whittaker with an 8-0-1 record. His foe, by contrast, is 23-6-1. However, given how competitive their first fight was, he is likely to trouble Whittaker in their second outing.
The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 main card schedule
The main card of the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 event is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. However, local fans on U.K. soil can tune in at 8:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).
The main event ringwalks
While there's no verified time, both Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron are expected to make their ringwalks at around 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM B.S.T.
The scheduled main card
While there is no championship on the line for the main event, the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 card is still one that has captivated fans of 'The Sweet Science' due to the heated rivalry between the two headliners. However, the rest of the card hasn't fallen behind on fan intrigue.
The full main card fights can be seen below:
- Light heavyweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron
- Super welterweight: Lee Cutler (c) vs. Sam Eggington
- Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh
- Super middleweight: Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ahorgah
- Middleweight: Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith
- Welterweight: Elliot Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall