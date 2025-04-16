Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 predictions: Picking the winner for the light heavyweight rematch

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming light heavyweight rematch between Whittaker and Cameron, who headline a Boxxer event scheduled for April 20. No championship belt is on the line
There is also no title up for grabs in the co-main event, which sees Frazer Clarke and Ebenezer Tetteh clash at heavyweight. So, with that being said, who should be expected to emerge victorious come fight night?
#1. Light heavyweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2
The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 fight is an important bout, even if there's no title on the line, more-so for Whittaker, who is 8-0-1, than anyone else. He is under tremendous pressure given how their first fight ended, with a bizarre injury after both men tumbled over the ropes.
Before that, though, Whittaker was fading against a tough and disciplined Cameron, 23-6-1, who walked through his best shots and started finding the mark for his own. There is a high likelihood that this trend will repeat in the rematch. Whittaker is flashy and entertaining.
He is, in some sense, an homage to the great 'Prince' Naseem Hamed, who boxed and showboated like no other. Unfortunately, Whittaker lacks both the skill and punching power that Hamed had. Cameron has a good grasp on the fundamentals, and will stand behind his high guard.
He'll force Whittaker to gas himself out by punching away at his gloves. Then, in the second half of the fight, Cameron will take over.
The Prediction: Liam Cameron via majority decision
#2. Heavyweight: Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh
The heavyweight bout between Frazer Clarke and Ebenezer Tetteh is a sleeper of a co-main event on the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 card. It is a clash of knockout artists, with Clarke being 8-1-1 with six stoppages to his name, while Tetteh is significantly more experienced at 23-2 with 20 stoppages.
Unfortunately, Tetteh hismelf has been stopped twice, and at the age of 36, he is closer to his twilight years than anything else. Clarke is younger, larger, and more athletic. Look for him to stop the Ghanian veteran.
The Prediction: Frazer Clarke via TKO
The rest of the Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 card predictions
Winners in bold.
WBC International Silver super welterweight title: Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington
Super middleweight: Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ahorgah
BBBC Midlands Area mididleweight title: Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith
Welterweight: Elliot Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall
Super middleweight: Mark Jeffers vs. Ricardo Lara