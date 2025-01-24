Beneil Dariush names the only fighter he believes can dethrone Islam Makhachev and lists three reasons why

Beneil Dariush recently named the only fighter he thinks could beat Islam Makhachev in the cage. The UFC lightweight contender also outlined three reasons why he thought so in light of Makhachev's impressive showing against Renato Moicano in his last outing.

Makhachev faced Moicano on very short notice at UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw due to medical issues. The lightweight king proved why he sat on the throne and defeated the Brazilian via an incredible first-round submission.

In a recent interview on MMA Today on Sirius XM, Dariush named Max Holloway as the fighter he thinks could pose serious problems for Makhachev. Dariush also outlined three reasons why he considered 'Blessed' to the one and said:

"You know who'd be interesting? Max Holloway. I think Max Holloway could be an interesting fight for Makhachev. So we'll see... Because he's hard to hold, he has excellent cardio, and he throws a lot of volume, and I think these are things that could be difficult for Makhachev."

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up about Islam Makhachev beating Renato Moicano at UFC 311. The UFC legend was impressed by his old friend and training partner and heaped praise on the reigning lightweight king.

In an Instagram post, Nurmagomedov lauded Makhachev as the "best in the world" currently and wrote:

"Yesterday was a rough night, as I expected. @islam_makhachev has once again proven that he is the best in the world at the moment, and I am very happy for him and for his journey in this sport, in the entire history of mixed martial arts, very few fighters have achieved what he has achieved. Keep working, my brother; this is not the limit... There is good in everything, we as believers must understand that Allah's command is better than our desire."

