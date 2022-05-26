Beneil Dariush names the opponents he would like to face should the UFC not hand him the title shot

Beneil Dariush is in a tough spot in the UFC lightweight division.

After winning seven straight fights, the Iranian-born American was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev before injuring his leg and pulling out. Now that rumors have circulated about Makhachev getting the next title shot, Dariush is without a dance partner.

Climbing up the lightweight rankings has historically been difficult. Dariush continued to evolve as a fighter and accumulated wins to earn respect. At 33 years old, the UFC mainstay likely finds himself one win away from a title shot. Although the fight against Makhachev didn't work out, the Kings MMA product has plenty of options for his next opponent.

Dariush is still hoping to get the next title shot against Oliveira, but rumors have gravitated towards Makhachev being next. During an interview with The Schmo, the No.6-ranked 155lber had this to say about who he wants to fight next if he ends up not fighting for the title:

"If I'm not getting the title shot, I get it. They give it to Islam, then I would want either Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler because I think those are the guys right now. Right? They're the guys that are ahead of me."

Dariush remains humble and willing to fight whoever will get him a title shot. Since joining the UFC in 2014, 'Benny' went 8-4-1 before starting his seven-fight win streak.

Beneil Dariush explains why a win over Dustin Poirier won't boost him in the rankings

Despite his seven-fight win streak, Dariush still finds himself ranked outside the top five at lightweight. With that said, he is hoping to fight someone ranked ahead of him so he can crack the top five and boost his chances for the next title shot.

While Dariush wants to fight Dustin Poirier, he isn't quite sure it will boost him up the rankings. During the same interview, 'Benny' had this to say about the questionable UFC rankings system:

"I know Dustin is ranked one or two, but even if I beat him, somehow he's gonna be four, and I'm gonna be seven the way they do the rankings. So, it just doesn't make sense."

Regardless of Beneil Dariush's ranking, Charles Oliveira is running out of contenders to fight. Makhachev is the only fighter in front of Dariush who has not lost to the Brazilian, who despite losing the belt following a weight miss, is still widely regarded as the champion.

If the Dagestani can't beat 'Do Bronx', Dariush will most likely get the next title shot.

