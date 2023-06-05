Beneil Dariush is preparing for the best version of Charles Oliveira when the two lightweight contenders clash this Saturday at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

During his appearance on Submission Radio, Dariush spoke about the former lightweight champion coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev. He mentioned that he is prepared to go to war with Oliveira despite his most recent loss because of his fighting style.

He said:

"If he [Charles Oliveira] truly wants his title back, I have to be prepared for the better version of him. And the better version of him in my opinion is a offensive Charles Oliveira with safety hazards built-in for worse case scenarios." [14:42 - 15:01]

The No.4-ranked UFC lightweight added that he is still expective 'Do Bronx' to be a very aggressive fighter. He mentioned that he will need to be aware of that if he wants to extend his winning streak, saying:

"He's still as aggressive as possible but when necessary, he plays the defensive game a little bit better. So, if I end up having to fight a Charles Oliveira like that, it'll be a tough night...I think that's the most dangerous Charles Oliveira." [15:03 - 15:20]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Dariush and 'Do Bronx' meet in the octagon as there could possibly be title implications for the winner.

Check out the full video:

Beneil Dariush has won 8 consecutive fights

Beneil Dariush is riding high in the lightweight division and could move one step closer to finally earning a lightweight title shot should he defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

The No.4-ranked lightweight is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak that dates back to 2018. He has continued to defeat everybody the promotion puts in front of him and has made a strong arguement that he deserves a title shot.

Of his eight consecutive wins, the 34-year-old has been awarded a post-fight bonus in four of those bouts. His winning streak includes decisive wins over Drew Dober, Tony Ferguson, and Mateusz Gamrot.

