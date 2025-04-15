  • home icon
  Beneil Dariush previews Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 with honest assessment of welterweight champ's skills

Beneil Dariush previews Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 with honest assessment of welterweight champ's skills

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 15, 2025 02:38 GMT
Beneil Dariush (middle) discusses the UFC 315 fight between Belal Muhammad (left) and Jack Della Maddalena (right). [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]
Beneil Dariush (middle) discusses the UFC 315 title fight between Belal Muhammad (left) and Jack Della Maddalena (right). [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad is preparing for his first welterweight title defense fight at UFC 315. He will face Australian fighter Jack Della Maddalena as the challenger for his UFC title. Ahead of the fight, Beneil Dariush previewed the headliner matchup of the upcoming UFC pay-per-view event.

In a recent exclusive interview with Submission Radio, Dariush, who has trained alongside 'Remember The Name', expressed confidence in his teammate's abilities to defeat the Australian fighter.

"Belal [Muhammad] is so good... I think people need to start recognizing his skill set. I think he has a big advantage I would say in the grappling. And he's not really behind in the striking."
He added:

" I don't see anything wrong where he would struggle too much with the striking. His striking is just fine. I think he would be able to stand on his own with JDM [Jack Della Maddalena] as long as he needs to."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (15:28):

Last year at UFC 304, Muhammad, after a hard-fought five-round battle, dethroned champion Leon Edwards by unanimous decision.

'Remember the Name' was locked in to defend his gold for the first time in 2024 against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. However, the champion had to withdraw from the bout because of a bone infection.

Jack Della Maddalena asserts confidence to beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Compared to Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena has had fewer fights in the UFC. However, since his debut in the promotion, the Australian fighter has been a dominating force, defeating several top competitors in the division, including Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.

Consequently, in a recent interview with Main Event, Della Maddalena expressed his confidence in achieving a dominating finish victory over the UFC welterweight champion at UFC 315.

"He [Belal Muhammad] can hold down the strikers, he can outstrike the grapplers. That sort of thing. So, you gotta give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style, but I mean, I think winning is obviously his number one goal, and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him."
He added:

"I'm a more dangerous fighter for sure and I think can not only get the world title but get the world title off a dominant finish."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments about Belal Muhammad below (6:30):

youtube-cover
Edited by Subham
