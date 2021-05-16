Beneil Dariush reveals that "zombie" Tony Ferguson continued fighting despite his knee popping during UFC 262 fight

Tony Ferguson extended his losing streak to three by dropping another unanimous decision at UFC 262 to Beneil Dariush. Ferguson previously lost via unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Despite his recent losses, one thing cannot be denied - 'El Cucuy' is one of the toughest men to have ever stepped inside the octagon. Anyone who has followed the career of Tony Ferguson knows that he is one fighter who does not give up, no matter what goes down inside the cage.

His most recent fight against Beneil Dariush was no exception.

Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects for all fifteen minutes. Dariush locked Tony Ferguson in an inverted heel hook in the second round of a fight that mainly remained on the ground. It seemed like there was no way out for 'El Cucuy', who was visibly grimacing in pain. But Ferguson did not tap out to the hold. Realizing that the possibilities of a finish were bleak, Beneil Dariush got back on top where he rode out the round.

In the post-fight interview, Beneil Dariush told Joe Rogan that he heard Tony Ferguson's knee pop out during the heel hook, but the former interim lightweight champion still did not give up or tap out. Dariush compared Ferguson to a "zombie" in a show of respect, implying that 'El Cucuy' is someone who can even come back from the dead.

Dariush says Ferguson’s knee popped during the heel hook. “I heard a big pop. .. He’s a zombie. No doubt about it.” #UFC262 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 16, 2021

In a different kind of post-fight talk, Beneil Dariush dedicated his win to everyone 'affected by Marxist ideologies' and called out Elon Musk because his wife has been waiting for her Tesla car for over six months.

Tony Ferguson suffers his third loss in a row

The third round saw Beneil Dariush come in with big shots and bulldoze Tony Ferguson, who could barely stand at this point due to the possible injury to his knee.

Tony Ferguson, true to his reputation of being tough, put up with all three rounds. However, the 30-27 unanimous decision in favor of Beneil Dariush came as a surprise to no one, not even 'El Cucuy' himself.

This was Tony Ferguson's third consecutive loss in the UFC after garnering a streak of 12 wins in a row. His previous defeats came against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' was crowned the new undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 262, beating Michael Chandler.

About Tony Ferguson's "tough night," UFC president Dana White said they would talk about his future later.