Beneil Dariush warns Ilia Topuria not to overlook Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 title clash

Ilia Topuria is set to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 next month after previously vacating the featherweight belt. While Topuria enters the bout as a heavy betting favorite, one of Oliveira's former opponents recently claimed that the matchup is closer than people think.

Beneil Dariush appeared on Submission Radio, where he discussed the upcoming lightweight title bout. Speaking to host Denis Shkuratov, the No.9-ranked lightweight stated:

"I think it's a lot closer than people think. I think Charles is really tough. I think he's got a good chin, he's got good jiu-jitsu, he's got great striking, and what's going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles' striking is, I think, really dangerous against good boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches - and those are things you can do to slow down Ilia."

Dariush continued:

"A good boxer will dip low to fake or feint to get in on the inside, and that's times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick - things like that. So, I think the fight's a lot closer. I understand why people are favoring Ilia... I don't think it’s going to be like, 'Oh, he’s going to walk through Charles', like everybody thinks."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (1:31):

The 36-year-old added that 'Do Bronxs,' who has the most finishes and submissions in UFC history, is always a dangerous opponent. The former lightweight champion finished Dariush via first-round TKO when the two clashed at UFC 289.

Mateusz Gamrot believes Charles Oliveira will beat Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria will have the opportunity to become the latest two-division UFC champion when he faces Charles Oliveira next month. Mateusz Gamrot recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he predicted that Oliveira would pull off an upset, stating:

"Interesting matchup. Both guys have a chance. If Ilia hits Charles Oliveira, he can knock him down for sure, but I think Oliveira is [too] big for him and a well-rounded fighter and, I think, Oliveira will win this fight... I think [on] the ground, he will be much better form [than] Ilia."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

