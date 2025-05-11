Benoit Saint Denis gets back to winning ways at UFC 315, fans react: "Them elbows my goodness"

Benoit Saint Denis' recent win at UFC 315 has garnered reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some were impressed by the Frenchman's performance, others criticized him for fighting an average opponent.
Saint Denis kicked off the main card of UFC 315, which is currently taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. He was initially scheduled to take on emerging contender Joel Alvarez, however, Alvarez pulled out of the lightweight contest after suffering from a hand injury. As a result, Kyle Prepolec stepped in on short notice and faced the French fighter.
Saint Denis displayed his grappling prowess in the opening round, nearly submitting Prepolec with a standing rear naked choke. After unleashing devastating elbows on the Canadian's forehead, 'God of War' took down his opponent and submitted him via an arm triangle choke at 2:35 of the second round.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Them elbows my goodness''
Another one stated:
''He shouldn't fight anyone ranked after that''
Other fans wrote:
''No defense in the standup whatsoever. He’s going to be f*cked fighting any contenders if he fights like that. Slept cold ez. #UFC315''
''Kyle is so a*s, dude got hit by 5 elbows on the same side in 10 seconds, I guess those body shots he was throwing were more important than defending his face''

Saint Denis was on an impressive five fight win streak before suffering a devastating second-round knockout loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299. The 29-year-old then took on Renato Moicano at UFC Fight Night 243 and was again knocked out in the second round.