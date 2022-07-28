"Benson Henderson should still be ranked at Lightweight if that’s the case" - Fans go back and forth over Conor McGregor still being in the top 15 at 155 pounds

A fan recently compared Conor McGregor to Benson Henderson on Twitter, suggesting that the latter should still be a top 15 UFC lightweight if McGregor is ranked in the division.

The Irishman hasn't won a fight in the UFC's 155lbs weight class since 2016. In fact, his divisional debut against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 is his only win till date at lightweight. Here's what the fan with the user name @PunchDrunkPete wrote on Twitter:

"Can anyone explain to me why Conor McGregor is still ranked at 155?"

Benson Henderson is a former UFC lightweight champion who last fought in the organization in a 2015 win against Jorge Masvidal. Henderson's last win in the lightweight division came in 2014 against Rustam Khabilov. 'Smooth' has been a Bellator fighter for over six years now.

A fan with the username @laurastankho wrote in his reply to the aforementioned tweet:

"Benson Henderson should still be ranked at Lightweight if that’s the case."

Another fan (@MMASSAULT) took it a bit further.

However, McGregor did have some backers. One fan (@DaddyDana2) felt that the quality of the opposition he lost to warranted the Irishman's continued presence in the rankings.

Conor McGregor has lost his last three fights in the UFC's lightweight division. He was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. His next loss came in January 2021 against Dustin Poirier. His third defeat was the trilogy fight against the Louisianian at UFC 264, where the Irishman suffered a gruesome leg break. Despite such a long gap without a win, 'Notorious' is still ranked at the No.12 spot in the division.

Conor McGregor is expected to be back in action soon

McGregor hasn't fought since his injury at UFC 264. The Irishman has undergone rehabilitation and seems to have fully recovered from the injury. He is expected to be back in action by the end of this year or at the start of 2023.

Despite not winning a fight in the division for a while, McGregor is expected to take on a top contender upon his return. There was even talk of him fighting Charles Oliveira for the vacant title in his comeback fight.

However, with Oliveira set to face Makhachev next at UFC 280, the Irish star might have to take on someone else in his next fight. The likes of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are among his possible next opponents.

