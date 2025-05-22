"Best of the best" - Fans marvel at the most insane finishes from ONE Championship's female ranks

Fans can always count on ONE Championship athletes to pursue a finish whenever they enter the circle. While most will point to a male ONE athlete when talking about killer instinct, the promotion's female fighters are just as deadly.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a 20-minute compilation of iconic female finishers on YouTube, led by ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga, and the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Check out the compilation below:

The ferocity that ONE's female superstars displayed drew immense praise from fans in the comments section, writing:

"ONE is the best of the best."

"One is my shepherd ❤️"

"This is the best women history of my life 😢😢."

"They'll eat Shevchenko for breakfast."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Along with being constant fixtures on fight cards, ONE has also held two all-women's cards. The first was ONE: Empower in September 2021, which ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan headlined with a successful defense of the gold against Michelle Nicolini.

The second was the action-packed ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8, 2024, which coincided with International Women's Day.

Denice Zamboanga speaks on ONE Championship's efforts to highlight female athletes

Denice Zamboanga has enjoyed immense success in her MMA career, and she emphasized how much ONE deserves its flowers for giving her and her peers countless opportunities to shine on the global stage.

She said in a sit-down interview with Atleta Filipina:

"For ONE Championship, I really love this company. They really take care of their fighters like me. They know the struggles of female fighters, so they really help them make a living."

Watch the entire interview below:

