Denice Zamboanga says hard work is the key to success in MMA: “If you really want to be a champion”

Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga has built a solid career in MMA in a nearly decade-long career now. She said it is a direct result of staying the course and putting in the needed work to constantly improve.

Ad

'The Menace' started her professional MMA journey in 2017 in the Southeast Asian fighting scene. She steadily made her way to other organizations before landing in ONE Championship, where she is now the interim atomweight world champion.

Asked on the Atleta Filipina podcast about the secret to her success, Zamboanga relayed that for her it is being constant in training and having a dogged determination, saying:

"There are a lot of people who go to our gym to see me and to ask how to be a world champion. I just say that if you really want to be a champion, just continue what you are doing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Since making her ONE Championship debut in December 2019, Denice Zamboanga has compiled a 7-2 record, including winning her last four matches.

She is now looking to sustain it and take her career to another level by becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion in her unification bout against reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.

Denice Zamboanga shares she had her struggles early in her ONE Championship journey

While she has now settled in ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga shared that she had to make a lot of adjustments, especially early in her journey in the promotion, including to the organization's unique weight and hydration test.

Ad

The 28-year-old T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center standout touched on it in the aforementioned interview, looking back at her debut in the "Home of Martial Arts." She said:

"My first fight was really difficult because they have a unique weight and hydration test. Of course, there’s also the pressure of making my debut."

Denice Zamboanga won her promotional debut in December 2019, beating Malaysian standout Jihin Radzuan by decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.