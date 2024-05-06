Best boxing documentaries of all time: Here are the Top 5 must-watch canvas classics you need to get your hands on right away

Of all the sports depicted in Hollywood films, none have been more influential than boxing. The sweet science has been represented in countless iconic major motion pictures but has also left a mark on the entertainment industry through several noteworthy documentaries.

Within the long list of boxing films worth a watch, there are a few that leave a lasting impact and give viewers additional respect for the sport. From films that were heavily promoted by ESPN to some that did not receive the credit they deserved, look no further for the five best boxing documentaries a fan can watch.

Best boxing documentaries of all time

#5 42 to 1, ESPN 30 for 30

Several of the most memorable upsets in sports history took place in the boxing ring and of them, none have left a bigger impact than Buster Douglas' improbably win over Mike Tyson. Tyson was, and still is, arguably one of the biggest stars in boxing history and seemed largely unbeatable in his prime but lost his title in the most shocking way to Douglas in 1990.

Expand Tweet

The ESPN 30 for 30 film gets its title from the betting odds that were set for the fight, as the undefeated champion Tyson closed as a 42-1 favorite. The documentary perfectly captures the improbable way in which Douglas even found his way into a title fight and the subsequent shockwave the result sent through the sports world.

The fight is one that still gets talked about today and perfectly captures the nostalgia of the moment in a way that all generations of boxing fans will enjoy.

#4 Sonny Liston: The Mysterious Life and Death of a Champion

In the modern era of boxing, the legacy of Sonny Liston has been practically encapsulated by his losses to Muhammad Ali — then known as Cassius Clay — and the subsequent rise to fame of the most influential boxer of all time. His oft-forgotten legendary career; however, is more accurately represented in this underrated one-hour documentary.

The film covers everything from Liston's criminal past and troubled upbringing to his rise to fame as one of the most feared fighters of all time. The documentary also covers the former champion's untimely death and the controversy surrounding it. The life and career of Liston are repeatedly passed over but Sonny Liston: The Mysterious Life and Death of a Champion does an excellent job of giving him the credit he deserves.

The 1995 production can be found on YouTube.

#3 Counterpunch

Expand Tweet

The general standard of boxing documentaries will cover the illustrious careers of former champions, using the name of the fighter to draw general intrigue to the film. Counterpunch, however, instead chooses to spotlight three lesser-known fighters at different stages of their careers with a focus on telling the true story of boxing in the 21st century.

Although the film's three main characters are not household names, it also includes segments from former stars including 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, Bernard Hopkins, Paulie Malignaggi and Oscar De La Hoya. The Netflix film received praise upon its release and is a must-watch for even those who do not consider themselves to be boxing fans.

#2 The Kings

'Sugar' Ray Leonard, 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran are still four of the biggest names in boxing today but many forget how prominent their simultaneous rise to stardom was in each respective era. In an era when the sport needed it most, boxing was arguably at its peak when Hagler, Hearns, Leonard and Duran all reigned as titleholders.

Unlike the rest of the films on this list, The Kings is a four-part docuseries streaming on Paramount+ via Showtime. From the memorable war between Hagler and Hears to the infamous 'No Mas' fight with Duran and Leonard, The Kings does a stellar job displaying the influence four champions had on the world.

#1 Champions Forever

Champions Forever has everything a boxing fan would want in a documentary, reminiscing on the careers of five legendary heavyweight champions. The careers of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Larry Holmes and Ken Norton are all depicted in the film from the moment they put on a pair of gloves to their rise to the top.

The iconic rivalry between Ali and Frazier has become the gold standard for promoting combat sports but Champions Forever delves deeper into the lives and career arcs of each man. Ali is widely considered to be 'The Greatest,' but all five will be 'champions forever.'