"Best day of my life" - Bellator champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire recounts TKO win over Michael Chandler

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire recently recounted his knockout win over Michael Chandler when the two clashed in the main event of Bellator 221.

The bout was highly anticipated because both earned a reputation for being among the top fighters outside the UFC, as well as being regarded as two of the greatest fighters in Bellator history. At the time, Freire was the reigning featherweight champion and moved up to 155 pounds to challenge Chandler for the lightweight title in a champion vs. champion bout.

'Pitbull' surprisingly made quick work of 'Iron' as he earned a TKO win in only 1:01 of the first round after him with a right hook and finishing him with ground strikes. Bellator uploaded a video to their X account that showed the reigning featherweight champion reflecting on the TKO and revealing the significance of that win. He said:

"With the right hand. He [Michael Chandler] was trying to jab me. It was a big day. [I] beat Michael Chandler in a different division [to] become the double champ. After that knockout, he has no chin. When I beat Michael Chandler, it was the best day of my life. I [got] revenge [for] my family."

It was a remarkable win for 'Pitbull' as he cemented his legacy in Bellator and avenged his brother, Patricky's 2016 loss to Chandler.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire expresses interest in competing on the PFL-Bellator card in Brazil

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire has been one of many fighters that have been synonymous with Bellator. The reigning featherweight champion expressed interest in competing in front of his home fans in Brazil should the PFL host an event there.

During the PFL vs. Bellator press conference, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire noted that he had been requesting to compete in Brazil for years and mentioned that he believes that the roster is strong enough to host a big event in that market. He said:

"Brazil is where this sport came from. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the influence that Brazil had and Brazilian athletes had in the sport of MMA. Brazilian fans have been begging for it for a very long time...I think PFL has what it takes to move this forward and get a show down in Brazil."

