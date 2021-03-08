Best memes on the internet from UFC 259

UFC 259 surely gave the fans their money's worth as the fully-packed card rolled out amazing fights one after the other.

The event has been trending on social media for quite some time now. And as the norm of the internet era goes, the culmination of UFC 259 brought along with it a surge of memes on social media websites with UFC 259 as the theme.

Let's dive into some of the memes that made the spotlight after UFC 259.

nice guy jan blachowicz bodyguarding izzy at the fighter hotel pic.twitter.com/ymMc2XFt9k — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) March 7, 2021

One of the moments that caught the attention of fans was when Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz exchanged some words while awaiting the decision of the main event of UFC 259 inside the Octagon. During the exchange, Israel Adesanya praised Jan Blachowicz for his wrestling game and 'guard'. The Polish fighter misunderstood it to mean 'bodyguard', and asked his opponent if he pays good for his bodyguards. The two shared a laugh after the cloud of confusion cleared, and so did many MMA fans.

*Izzy throws a few feints and Jan reacts*



The commentary team: pic.twitter.com/xNCnGbtPQG — WAR ALJO 🇯🇲 (@CardioKingMMA) March 7, 2021

This meme takes a dig at the commentary team of UFC 29 comprising of Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik. The three were criticized by the MMA community for exaggerating whatever Adesanya did and offering a biased stance toward the fight. The photo in the meme is of the time when all three of them reacted with the utmost surprise to a KO back in 2020.

Dana deadass led Megan to the slaughter last night pic.twitter.com/sUSttu9HWN — 🇺🇸𝐋𝐢𝐥 𝐔𝐳𝐢 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐭 𝟕🇸🇴 (@BabyPluto2020) March 7, 2021

Megan Anderson can be seen in the above-given tweet making her way into the arena for her fight with Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes. While plain and simple at first, viewers will notice the entrance theme of WWE's The Undertaker being played in the background. This meme is a dig at the expression of nervousness that Megan Anderson seems to be carrying on her face, along with the fight's result.

Which fight at UFC 259 did meme creators target the most?

The one fight at UFC 259 which became the source of heated controversy was the Bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. All was going well in the five-round bout, with Petr Yan beginning to take complete control of matters.

However, in the fourth round, he landed an illegal knee straight to the temple of a downed 'Funk Master'. This led to Petr Yan's disqualification and the crowning of Aljamain Sterling.

Me after I submit my homework 3 days late pic.twitter.com/BfmhCVyK5x — Happy Whittaker (@IllAnklePickYou) March 7, 2021

The image in the above Tweet has been heavily circulated ever since UFC 259 came to an end. It shows Petr Yan raising his hand in victory even though he lost the bout.

Joe Rogan interviewing Aljamain Sterling after the illegal knee pic.twitter.com/E5ao1QdeIv — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) March 7, 2021

Here, we also have an attempt at humourizing the post-fight interview of 'Aljo' by Joe Rogan, which has also been heavily criticized, given Sterling's apparent condition.

super super

necessary un-necessary pic.twitter.com/lWN8Odzexa — Stanky (@stankymma) March 7, 2021

Petr Yans game plan revealed. pic.twitter.com/57fjmjmJFX — johnny the joker (@fuckjohnnycage) March 7, 2021

Which meme do you think bagged the 'Meme of the Night' bonus? Let us know in the comments section!