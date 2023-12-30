“Best striker on the planet” - Fans dream up super fights for pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov

Chingiz Allazov has been the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion since January 2023 after knocking out former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6.

Seven months later, Allazov defended his world championship belt with a unanimous decision victory over his rival Marat Grigorian in another headliner at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023. Before these world title wins, he also captured the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title.

Because of these enormous accomplishments, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian athlete is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world today. A recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram showed a beautiful technique that ‘Chinga’ has used throughout his career.

In the short clip, Allazov was seen landing a question mark on his opponent, and the promotion asked fans who he should face next as they captioned the post:

“Any questions❓ Who should the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion face next? @chingizallazov⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing”

Fans didn’t even hesitate as users @72toaster, @casualconnection, @alcxiii98, @infinity5z, @thenotorious_k1, @leo_li0128, @ladamianb and @darkskinsamurai_ blurted out their dream opponent for him:

“Best striker on the planet”

“Superbon rematch”

“@tawanchay_pk VS @chingizallazov will be a good match”

“Tawanchai would be good”

“With Giorgio Petrosyan”

“superbon rematch”

“Luke the chef or tawanchai”

Chingiz Allazov wants to continue a path of destruction in ONE featherweight kickboxing division

Since dropping his debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2021 with a razor-thin split decision loss to Enriko Kehl, the Gridin Gym-affiliated athlete has never lost a bout again and swept his next five fights.

Included in Chingiz Allazov’s pile of victims are Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon and Grigorian. The other two ranked contenders in the division he hasn’t fought yet are Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Giorgio Petrosyan.