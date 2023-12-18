“Rodtang will have big problems” - Chingiz Allazov believes Takeru has all the advantages in super fight against Rodtang

In the eyes of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, Takeru Segawa will have the advantage against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their upcoming clash at ONE 165.

The two combat sports superstars will headline the card, which is set for January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, in a five-round kickboxing match. The fact that it will be fought in a kickboxing match means ‘Chinga’ is convinced that the Thai will have his hands full on fight night against the Japanese star.

He shared his thoughts with Beyond Kickboxing in a recent Instagram interview, as he claimed:

“Takeru is one of the best kickboxers in the world. Rodtang [will] have big problems fighting with Takeru.”

Although Rodtang has appeared in multiple kickboxing bouts in the world’s largest martial arts organization and won them, Takeru has been fighting in the ruleset since he turned pro, which means that he has a ton of experience for this fight.

After all, Allazov is the undisputed king of the featherweight kickboxing division, and he knows the caliber that Takeru will be bringing when he meets ‘The Iron Man’ inside the ring since both of them are kickboxing superstars.

Superlek picks Rodtang to win over Takeru in upcoming mega fight

Despite Allazov siding with Takeru in this upcoming match with Rodtang, one of Rodtang’s close friends and former opponents, Superlek Kiatmoo9, who reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is leaning toward Rodtang to get the dub.

Superlek had first-hand experience fighting Rodtang when they crossed paths in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He thinks that the Thai's skills will be enough to secure him a victory in hostile territory.