“I’m leaning towards Rodtang” - Superlek siding with old rival in Tokyo super fight against Takeru

Ever since ONE Championship announced the massive flyweight kickboxing match between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa on January 28 in the main event of ONE 165, which will happen inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the combat sports community has been divided on who would win.

Fans, pundits, and other athletes have been jawing back-and-forth on why their picks for the match will take the victory. Among the notable fighters to take a side is reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

As the current king of the division, Superlek will be closely monitoring the fight because it could potentially shake up the top five rankings and produce the next challenger for his throne. But acting as a fan, the Thai superstar made a quick assessment of the stylistic matchup between the two before revealing his choice.

The 28-year-old’s pick was posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account, where he stated:

“Takeru has the advantage with his speed while Rodtang has his endurance. I think it’s 50/50, but I’m leaning towards Rodtang.”

Superlek previously defeated Rodtang via unanimous decision in their mega 140-pound Muay Thai showdown in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, which occurred inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek set to defend ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against Elias Mahmoudi

Although he will firmly follow the result of the Rodtang-Takeru fight on January 28, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is set to defend his world title against the always dangerous Elias Mahmoudi, as they will headline ONE Fight Night 18 that will happen inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative successfully turns back the challenge of ‘The Sniper,’ the inevitable fight between him and the winner of the ONE 165 main event could be next on his schedule.