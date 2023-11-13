WATCH: The emotional aftermath of the historic Muay Thai brawl between Superlek and Rodtang

As much entertainment that they displayed for everyone during their super fight in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, 2023, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo09 couldn’t contain their emotions after their all-out war inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On November 9, 2023, ONE Championship published a video on their YouTube channel that shed the spotlight on the reactions that were captured backstage when the fight concluded. The video had a description:

“Revisit the biggest Muay Thai Super Fight in years with thrilling never-before-seen footage of the clash and intense moments backstage of Rodtang and Superlek before and after their incredible bout at ONE Friday Fights 34!”

The match was considered the biggest Muay Thai fight in the last 50 years, with both athletes fighting at the peak of their careers and on top of their game. Rodtang has been known for his aggressive style, while Superlek was more technical in his fighting style.

Rodtang and Superlek burst into tears immediately on their way back to the locker room as they reflected on the recently concluded match, where they inflicted damage on each other. It was already a very emotional matchup even before they exchanged strikes inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee because of their relationship as great friends.

Unfortunately, because of their status as the two best flyweight Muay Thai strikers in the world, the sport had to determine the best among them, and they needed to face each other.

Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, handed Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, his first-ever Muay Thai defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization after winning his first 14 fights since his promotional debut in September 2018.

On the other hand, it was Superlek’s 12th career victory in ONE Championship and improved his combined Muay Thai and kickboxing record to 12-1. Fans are calling for a second installment of their match in 2024, despite the other top names lingering around.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

