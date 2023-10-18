Buakaw feels Superlek ‘was cruising’ his way to victory over Rodtang: “It was a good win for him”

The result of the mega showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, where the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion defeated the ONE Muay Thai world champion, was a debatable and hot topic among fans on social media.

Several fans were divided on who should have gotten the nod from the judges after the three-round classic battle in the main attraction of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

But in the eyes of Muay Thai and kickboxing icon Buakaw Banchamek, it was the correct result because he noticed that ‘The Kicking Machine’ was having more success than ‘The Iron Man’ during the majority of the contest.

Buakaw shared this in a video he released on his official YouTube channel on September 30 and said:

“The last round, he was cruising. Even in the second round, he was dominating too. He did good and succeeded.”

The 41-year-old also pointed out that despite the lapses of Superlek during the match and the nasty cut he suffered in the opening round, he was still able to touch Rodtang and even drop him, which were enough to get his hands raised after the fight.

He added:

“During the match, he may have let some mistakes slip, but he continued to land many hits despite his bloody injury that might have clouded his vision. But it was a good win for him.”

Since that all-time classic of a fight went down, thousands of combat sports fans are calling for an instant rematch between the two and want to see a world title on the line, so the stakes will be higher in the second meeting.

You can watch the ONE Fight Fights 34 replay via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.