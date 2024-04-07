"Best striker in the UFC" - MMA world heaps praise after DWCS alum Ignacio Bahamondes stuns opponent with stellar R1 head kick and eyes The Sphere 

Chile's Ignacio Bahamondes got the MMA community's attention with an impressive UFC Vegas 90 performance.

Bahamondes got his three-fight winning streak snapped when he lost to L'udovit Klein via unanimous decision in August 2023. But the 26-year-old bounced back with a statement victory over veteran fighter Christos Giagos on the UFC Vegas 90 main card.

Bahamondes, who appeared to have a more versatile striking arsenal between the two, gave Giagos different looks and effectively used kicks to inflict damage. The Chilean stunned Giagos with a spinning back kick early in the fight, shifting the momentum on his side.

Bahamondes knocked Giagos down with a perfectly placed head kick a few minutes later. The 34-year-old covered up to avoid taking any more punishment and 'La Jaula' showed class in not following up with shots and was declared the winner by knockout (R1, 3:34).

During the octagon interview, Bahamondes said he is eager to get back to training as soon as his leg recovers from any potential damage from the Giagos fight. He then went on to state his desire to compete at the Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere:

"I would love to see them in September. I know everybody wants to get on The Sphere to fight there for the first time. But it's Noche Latinas! So the Latinos got to be there first. So I hope we can make it. If not, I'm just going to be ready for whoever, whenever, whatever!"

The MMA community was impressed with Bahamondes' performance. Many fighters and prominent figures from the sport shared their thoughts on social media.

Belal Muhammad wrote:

"He's the best striker in the UFC."

Terrance McKinney commented:

"Ignacio got some lethal kicks."

