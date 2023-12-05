Becoming an elite-level fighter is no joke as the passion, dedication and commitment needed to reach the mountaintop is extremely enormous and while those variables play a large role in a fighter’s ascent, the impact the fans can have on a fighter is undeniable.

Many times through the years, fans have created stars from seemingly out of nowhere thanks to a variety of factors that are only understandable to the fanbase, but when a fighter is as great as Superbon Singha Mawynn, having the most die-hard fans just comes naturally.

Superbon recently posted a video of himself training on his official Instagram account and the fans were quick to shower him with the type of love that only the greatest in their fields can receive:

‘Best in the world’

‘I can’t waaaaaaaait for this fight’

‘Let’s get it’

‘If he beats Tawanchai, then he is without [a] doubt the goat of the modern age’

‘The goat'

What has been said about the Superbon Singha Mawynn - Tawanchai PK. Saenchai bout?

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, will be putting his belt on the line against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

It is a bout that has been scrapped twice due to injuries occurring on both sides, but there is now great optimism that they will finally get to settle their differences just ahead of Christmas Day.

From Supebon’s side, the Pattalung, Thailand native knows that the fans are counting on him to come out on top, even admitting that he feels the pressure to be the greatest fighter that he can be.

As for Tawanchai, he believes that he and Superbon are not that different from one another.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.