"Bet the house" - Fans react to Alex Pereira opening up as underdog for his potential fights against Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira was able to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time as he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. Despite his dominant showing, 'Poatan' has opened up as a betting underdog in potential fights with Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Magomed Ankalaev.

Championship Rounds shared the news to X, stating:

"Alex Pereira opens up as the underdog for all three of these future potential matchups: Pereira (+210) vs Ankalaev (-250) Jones (-800) vs Pereira (+500) Aspinall (-400) vs Pereira (+300) (via. BetOnline, H/T @aaronbronsteter ) #UFC303 #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to the betting odds. @capedcrusaderyt claimed that Pereira would not struggle against Ankalaev, tweeting:

"Alex beats Ankalaev easily , bet the house"

@aurelius500 shared predictions for all three potential fights:

"Alex will KO Ankalaev. He can’t go 2 rounds with Jones at HW. Aspinal fight would be interesting. Tom lets his ego get in the way. If he stands, he gets knocked out. If he takes Alex down, he wins."

@EntitledZoomers believes that the light heavyweight champion would not beat Jones:

"He beats everyone but Jones."

@Lex_Jurgen suggested that the odds against the No.2-ranked light heavyweight will get closer:

"The HW matchups are really unknown. Jones obviously moved up from LHW and easily beat Gane but Alex is a very different fighter than Jones and also Tom/Jon are not Gane. Very fair to have Alex the dog. With Ankalaev not seeing the dog status and think that would tighten for sure."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dana White reveals that Alex Pereira is open to fighting at heavyweight

Alex Pereira drew praise from UFC CEO Dana White following his dominant performance at UFC 303. Speaking to the media at his post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"When we were talking to him tonight, he doesn't give a s**t. He said, 'I'll fight at heavyweight. I'll fight wherever you want, whenever you want'. He's ready to turn around and wants to fight again right away so he's that guy. He's a savage, man. The guy is an absolute stud. And not to mention the fact that he's a smart guy and realizes time isn't your friend in this game. Get in there, accomplish as many great things as you can."

Check out Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira below:

White added that Pereira has quickly become a star due to his willingness to fight. 'Poatan' has won four UFC title fights in just nine trips to the octagon.